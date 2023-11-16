One year on from World Cup, Qatar and FIFA urged by rights group to do more for migrant workers

LONDON (AP) — One year after Qatar hosted the men’s World Cup, the gas-rich emirate and soccer body FIFA have been urged by human rights group Amnesty International to do more for migrant workers. The workers’ labor in mostly searing heat was essential to prepare stadiums, transport routes and hotels for the month-long tournament. Qatar’s treatment of hundreds of thousands of migrant workers plus the slow pace of labor law reforms and enforcement drew intense scrutiny and criticism for more than a decade before games started last November. Amnesty says progress has since stalled and urged Qatar and FIFA to act urgently to ensure victims’ right to remedy and compensation.

