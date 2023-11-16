Officials investigate cause of Atlantic City Boardwalk fire that damaged facade of Resorts casino
By WAYNE PARRY
Associated Press
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Investigators were trying Thursday to determine what touched off a fire on the Atlantic City Boardwalk a day earlier that burned a section of the historic walkway and damaged part of the facade of Resorts casino. Although the fire damaged the casino’s main Boardwalk entrance, Resorts remains open through a secondary entrance on the Boardwalk as well as several entrances along its side across from its parking lots. Fire Chief Scott Evans says a cause of the fire has not yet been determined.