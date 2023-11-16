New York will automatically seal old criminal records under law signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New Yorkers who’ve committed crimes in the past will get their criminal records automatically sealed if they stay out of trouble for a certain period of time under a long-awaited bill signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday. It will automatically seal most criminal records three years after serving time or parole for a misdemeanor and eight years for felony convictions. Sex crimes and most Class A felonies, such as kidnapping, will not be eligible for sealing. New York now joins a handful of other states including California and Michigan, which have passed similar measures in recent years.

By MAYSOON KHAN Associated Press/Report for America

