Missouri’s voter ID law is back in court. Here’s a look at what it does

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A lawsuit has challenged the constitutionality of Missouri’s new law requiring voters to show photo identification to cast a regular ballot. The trial in the case is expected to begin Friday. Voting rights advocates suing to overturn the law say getting the records needed to obtain proper photo identification can be challenging, especially for elderly voters and people with disabilities. People without government-issued photo identification can cast provisional ballots to be counted if they return later that day with a photo ID or if election officials verify their signatures.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.