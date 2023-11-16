Matson’s journey as UNC’s 23-year-old field hockey coach reaches the brink of another NCAA title

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina has entrusted its field hockey program to a 23-year-old former star player in Erin Matson. She has led the Tar Heels close to another national championship. UNC is the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and hosts this weekend’s semifinals and championship. Matson took over for retired 10-time NCAA champion Karen Shelton after last season. Matson was a three-time national player of the year who won four NCAA titles. That included an unbeaten season last year. In an interview with The Associated Press, Matson says she looks at pressure as a “privilege” in her new role.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.