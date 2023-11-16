Matson’s journey as UNC’s 23-year-old field hockey coach reaches the brink of another NCAA title
By AARON BEARD
AP Sports Writer
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina has entrusted its field hockey program to a 23-year-old former star player in Erin Matson. She has led the Tar Heels close to another national championship. UNC is the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and hosts this weekend’s semifinals and championship. Matson took over for retired 10-time NCAA champion Karen Shelton after last season. Matson was a three-time national player of the year who won four NCAA titles. That included an unbeaten season last year. In an interview with The Associated Press, Matson says she looks at pressure as a “privilege” in her new role.