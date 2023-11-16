Man accused of abducting, beating woman over 4-day period pleads not guilty

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man accused of abducting and beating a woman while she was confined for four days in a residential garage last month has pleaded not guilty. Thirty-three-year-old William Mozingo was arraigned Thursday on charges of kidnapping, felonious assault, abduction and unlawful restraint. He’s been held without bond since his Oct. 16 arrest due to a parole violation. The 23-year-old Chardon woman was found after a resident called Akron police and said a friend had a woman in their outdoor garage without their knowledge and that the woman appeared to be injured. Relatives have said she suffered facial fractures, brain bleed, a broken arm and finger injuries.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.