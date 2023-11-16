Kitchens are where holiday memories are often made. Create one that serves up joy

There’s one room in the home where a lot of holiday memories are made — the kitchen. For years, peak kitchen design has favored serious, sleek, state-of-the-art. But as one designer puts it, many of us reminisce about family kitchens that weren’t perfect or luxurious. They were where conversations happened, food was made and life unfolded. To create a kitchen that serves up joy, design experts recommend adding color, pattern, individuality. Organize and light the kitchen in a way that makes sense for how you actually use it. Treat the kitchen as a room that can be personalized like any other.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.