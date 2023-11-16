Judge allows Ja Morant’s lawyers to argue he acted in self-defense in lawsuit about fight with teen
By ADRIAN SAINZ
Associated Press
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A judge says lawyers for Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant are allowed to argue that he was acting in self-defense as part of a lawsuit accusing him of assaulting a teenager during a pickup basketball game at the NBA star’s house. Circuit Court Judge Carol Chumney set a Dec. 11 hearing on Thursday. Lawyers for Morant and 18-year-old Joshua Holloway will discuss whether Morant is immune from liability under Tennessee law for punching Holloway during a game at Morant’s Memphis-area home in July 2022. No criminal charges have been filed against Morant. He has filed a countersuit against the teen.