Guatemala prosecutors pursue president-elect and student protesters over campus takeover

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemalan prosecutors say they will seek to strip President-elect Bernardo Arévalo and several members of his party of their immunity for allegedly making social media posts that encouraged students to take over a public university more than a year ago. Cultural Heritage prosecutor Ángel Saúl Sánchez announced the move aimed at Arévalo and his Seed Movement party at a news conference. Meanwhile, federal agents executed search warrants and sought to arrest more than 30 student members of the party. It was only the latest legal salvo against Arévalo, an anti-corruption crusader who shocked the nation by winning the presidential election in August.

