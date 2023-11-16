Christian democrats, liberals announce 2-party coalition to run Luxembourg

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Luxembourg’s Christian Democrats and free-trade liberals have announced a two-party center-right coalition that will run the Grand Duchy for the next five years under Prime Minister Luc Frieden. The Christian Democrat CSV of Frieden won 21 seats in the 60-member legislature in October elections and the DP liberals of outgoing Prime Minister Xavier Bettel had 14. That gives the two parties a comfortable majority in parliament. Luxembourg’s three-party center-left coalition lost its decade-long hold on power in the elections, mostly because of a poor showing by the Green party.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.