China’s Xi is courting Indo-Pacific leaders in a flurry of talks at a summit in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping is expanding his diplomatic efforts to build more partnerships with Indo-Pacific leaders after his meeting with President Joe Biden at a time of intensifying competition with the United States. Xi held individual talks on Thursday with the leaders of Mexico, Peru and Fiji. He planned a later session with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The meetings all were being held on the sidelines of a summit of Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation economies in San Francisco. Xi spent four hours with Biden on Wednesday, their first face-to-face meeting in a year.

