China’s agreement expected to slow flow of fentanyl into US, but not solve overdose epidemic

China has agreed to curtail shipments of the chemicals used to make fentanyl, the drug at the heart of the U.S. overdose epidemic. Experts say it’s an essential step, but it’s not the only thing needed to be done to stem the crisis. The potent lab-produced opioid has replaced heroin in some parts of the U.S., is also used to make counterfeit pills, and is also laced with drugs such as cocaine. It’s largely made in Mexico with chemicals from China. Scholars fear that cartels will find new synthetic drugs — that may be even deadlier. Their solution: Better prevention and treatment programs.

