Blackwater founder and 4 others on trial in Austria over export of modified crop-spraying planes
BERLIN (AP) — Five people including the founder of the Blackwater security firm have gone on trial in Austria, accused of exporting two crop-spraying aircraft that were allegedly refitted for military purposes without required permits. The trial stems from an investigation into a local firm which fits out aircraft with sensors and other equipment. Prosecutors say the two aircraft were equipped with equipment including armor, extra tanks and a special camera that could be used for marking and illuminating targets. The defendants are accused of violating Austria’s law on war material by exporting such equipment without permission. Blackwater founder Erik Prince and the four other defendants pleaded not guilty as the trial started Thursday.