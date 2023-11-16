Alaska National Guard performs medical mission while shuttling Santa to give gifts to rural village
JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska (AP) — Santa Claus’ sleigh took on new responsibilities in rural Alaska this week when delivering gifts to an Alaska Native village. The Alaska National Guard’s Operation Santa is an annual program in which St. Nick and gifts are taken to a rural village off the road system. On Wednesday, an Alaska Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter was taking volunteers and gifts from Bethel to Tuluksak on two separate flights. But between the flights, the helicopter had to divert about 40 miles to Napaskiak to take an ill patient to Bethel. Bad weather prevented small airplanes from transporting the patient, who was stabilized and awaiting transport to Anchorage.