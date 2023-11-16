A health official in Michigan is taking her county to court over $4 million resignation offer

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The top health official in one of Michigan’s largest counties is asking a judge to uphold a $4 million settlement in exchange for her resignation. It comes after months of conflict with local conservative leaders in Ottawa County who were elected in response to COVID-19 restrictions. Ottawa County leaders attempted to fire Adeline Hambley in January but were unable to. They then opted to offer her $4 million in return for her resignation. The board backed out of that deal. Hambley’s lawyers have filed a motion to enforce it.

