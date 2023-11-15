Video shows North Carolina officer repeatedly striking a pinned woman during her arrest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A video circulating on social media shows a North Carolina police officer striking a woman repeatedly during an arrest while several other officers hold her down, but police officials said the officer was “intentional” about where he hit the woman to get her to stop resisting and comply. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say that when officers approached two people smoking marijuana Monday, a woman punched an officer and a struggle ensued. One bystander video posted online shows officers holding the woman down as one of them repeatedly hits her. Police say the officer was “intentional about where the strikes were made.” Chief Johnny Jennings says the video isn’t easy to watch, but body-worn camera footage “tells more of the story.”

