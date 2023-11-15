US Navy warship shoots down drone from Yemen over the Red Sea

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say a Navy warship shot down a drone that was heading toward the ship as it sailed in the southern Red Sea. The USS Thomas Hudner, a naval destroyer, was sailing toward the Bab-el-Mandeb strait when the crew saw the drone, which originated in Yemen. The ship shot down the drone over the water. Officials said the crew took action to ensure the safety of U.S. personnel, and there were no casualties or damage to the ship. One official said an initial intelligence assessment says the drone was likely targeting the ship. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing military operations.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

