US Coast Guard searches for crew member who fell from cruise ship near Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says it is searching for a crew member that apparently fell from a cruise ship northwest of Puerto Rico. Authorities say that the unidentified 30-year-old man of Indian nationality was aboard the MSC Seascape when someone apparently saw him tumble more than 30 feet (nine meters) into the Atlantic Ocean. The incident happened late Tuesday as the cruise ship was traveling from Puerto Rico to the Dominican Republic. The Coast Guard said the cruise ship threw a lifeline and three life rings and launched a rescue boat to search for the man. A spokesperson for MSC Cruises did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

