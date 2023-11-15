UNESCO urges Cambodia not to forcibly evict residents of Angkor Wat temple complex

PARIS (AP) — UNESCO is urging Cambodian authorities not to carry out forcible evictions at the renowned Angkor Wat temple complex. A new report by rights group Amnesty International details the impact on evicted residents and accuses the U.N. cultural agency of failing to challenge the Cambodian government over the issue. UNESCO has now ordered Cambodia to submit documentation on the conservation of Angkor Wat by Feb. 1. It says that should include a response to Amnesty’s findings. Amnesty says the evictions of an estimated 10,000 families by Cambodian authorities since last year violated international and national law. It says that the evicted people have received little or no compensation and that resettlement sites have inadequate facilities.

