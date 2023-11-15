Terry Taylor, trailblazing Associated Press sports editor, dies at age 71

NEW YORK (AP) — Terry R. Taylor, who in two trailblazing decades as the first female sports editor of The Associated Press transformed the news agency’s emphasis into multilayered coverage of rigorous reporting, entertaining enterprise and edgy analysis, has died. She was 71. Taylor died Tuesday at her home in Paoli, Pennsylvania, according to her husband, Tony Rentschler. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013 that metastasized three years later, and she stopped chemotherapy treatment last December when the side effects became intolerable. Taylor ran the AP sports department from 1992 until 2013, leading AP’s coverage of 14 Olympics.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.