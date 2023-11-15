Sweden appeals the acquittal of a Russian-born businessman who was accused of spying for Moscow
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s prosecution authority has appealed a ruling that acquitted a Russian-born Swedish businessman who had been accused of collecting information for Russia’s military intelligence service for almost a decade. The Stockholm District Court said advanced technology had been acquired and delivered to Russia but that Sergey Skvortsov’s activities were “not aimed at obtaining information concerning Sweden or the United States that may constitute espionage.” Skvortsov has denied wrongdoing. He had obtained information via two companies about items that Russia cannot otherwise acquire due to export regulations and sanctions.