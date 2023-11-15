SpaceX will try again to launch its mega rocket into orbit after first attempt ended in an explosion

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX is aiming for another test flight of its mega rocket on Friday after getting the final OK from the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA issued its license Wednesday, noting that SpaceX has met safety, environmental and other requirements. SpaceX’s first attempt to launch Starship, the world’s largest and most powerful rocket, ended in an explosion over the Gulf of Mexico minutes after lifting off from South Texas. Since then, SpaceX has made improvements to the 400-foot rocket and the launch pad. Elon Musk’s SpaceX has a $3 billion NASA contract to land astronauts on the lunar surface as early as 2025, using the spacecraft.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.