Senegalese opposition leader Sonko sent back to prison after weeks in hospital during hunger strike

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegalese authorities say that opposition leader and presidential hopeful Ousmane Sonko is back in jail after being hospitalized for weeks during a hunger strike. Prison authorities said Sonko’s transfer back to Cap Manuel prison in Dakar on Tuesday took place as “the result of a recommendation by his attending physician.” The announcement comes just days before Senegal’s Supreme Court is due to rule on whether Sonko can take part in the upcoming February election. Sonko finished third in the last presidential election, and his supporters believe that the slew of criminal allegations brought against him since 2021 are part of an orchestrated campaign to derail his political aspirations ahead of a presidential election in February.

