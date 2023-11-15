Prosecutor asks judge to revoke bond for Harrison Floyd in Georgia election case

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia prosecutor pursuing a case against former President Donald Trump and others has asked a judge to revoke the bond of defendant Harrison Floyd. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said in a motion Wednesday that Floyd has been intimidating witnesses and codefendants in the case. The charges against Floyd stem from allegations harassment of Ruby Freeman, a Fulton County election worker who had been falsely accused of election fraud. Chris Kachouroff, an attorney for Floyd, said District Attorney Fani Willis’ attempt to revoke his client’s bond was nonsense.

