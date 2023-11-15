New York sues PepsiCo Inc. for plastic pollution, alleging the company contaminated drinking water

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a lawsuit against PepsiCo Inc. on Wednesday, accusing the soda-and-snack food giant of polluting the environment and endangering public health after its single-use plastics were found along the Buffalo River. The lawsuit, filed in state Supreme Court, aims to require PepsiCo and its subsidiaries to clean up its mess, where its plastic packaging including food wrappers and plastic bottles have found a way to the shores of the Buffalo River and its watershed, contaminating the drinking water supply for the city of Buffalo. Email messages left for a spokesperson at PepsiCo were not immediately returned.

By MAYSOON KHAN Associated Press/Report for America

