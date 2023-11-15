New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy announces run for US Senate seat in 2024

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy has launched a bid for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in next year’s contest. Her candidacy announced Wednesday puts her in the running to become the first woman elected to the Senate from New Jersey. She has taken on maternal and infant health and the environment as her top issues during her time as first lady. The Democratic primary already features Rep. Andy Kim and could include Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, who has lost significant party support amid federal bribery charges but has not ruled out a run in 2024. Menendez has pleaded not guilty to federal charges.

