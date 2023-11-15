Moms for Liberty removes two Kentucky chapter leaders who posed with far-right Proud Boys
By ALI SWENSON
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Moms for Liberty says it’s removed two Kentucky chapter chairs from leadership positions after they posed in photos with members of the far-right group the Proud Boys. The two women had appeared in Facebook photos with several men dressed in yellow and black Proud Boys clothing at a Nov. 4 rally in the Kentucky capital. The national Moms for Liberty group says in a post on X that it’s not affiliated with the Proud Boys and doesn’t condone involvement with the organization. One of the chapter leaders declined comment to comment, while the other didn’t respond to an email query.