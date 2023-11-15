Mistrial declared for Texas officer in fatal shooting of an unarmed man

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A mistrial has been declared for a Texas police officer in the fatal shooting of an unarmed man in Austin. The mistrial for Austin Officer Christopher Taylor was declared Wednesday after jurors were unable to reach a verdict following five days of deliberations. Taylor has been on administrative leave since the April 2020 shooting death of Michael Ramos, who is Black and Hispanic. Police were investigating reports of a man with a gun using drugs. The woman who made the call testified that she never saw a gun and apologized. Taylor and another officer face murder charges in connection with a 2019 shooting death. His attorneys have said he had to use deadly force.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.