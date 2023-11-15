Mayorkas warns of dangers to the US if it loses tools to block terrorists from using drones and WMD

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government is at risk of losing key tools for preventing terrorists from using drones, chemicals or weapons of mass destruction if Congress doesn’t take action soon. That’s according to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. He spoke in Congress Wednesday. The department has been rallying support for three authorities it says are vital to protect the country but are either already lapsed or in danger of lapsing without congressional action. Congress could temporarily extend the measures dealing with drones and WMD as part of a House bill to avert a government shutdown. But a third bill, regulating chemicals, lapsed after a Republican senator raised concerns they’re unnecessary bureaucracy.

