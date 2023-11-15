Iowa teen convicted of killing Spanish teacher gets life with possibility of parole after 25 years

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa teen convicted in the 2021 beating death of a high school Spanish teacher was sentenced to life in prison with a possibility of parole in 25 years. A judge sentenced Jeremy Goodale for his role in the beating death of Nohema Graber, a 66-year-old teacher at Fairfield High School. Goodale and a friend pleaded guilty earlier this year to first-degree murder. The two high school students used a bat to kill Graber after stalking her as she walked in a park in Fairfield, a small city southeast of Des Moines. Before being sentenced, Goodale apologized to the teacher’s family and the community.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.