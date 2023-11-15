Greta Thunberg denies public order offense after she was arrested at a London protest

LONDON (AP) — Climate activist Greta Thunberg has denied a public order offense after she was arrested last month at a demonstration against a major oil and gas industry conference in London. The 20-year-old Swedish environmental campaigner was among more than two dozen people charged after protesters sought to block access to the luxury InterContinental Hotel in central London during last month’s Energy Intelligence Forum, attended by some of the industry’s top executives. Thunberg was charged with breaching a section of the Public Order Act that allows police to impose limits on public assemblies. She and four Fossil Free London protesters pleaded not guilty at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday. The protesters were granted unconditional bail ahead of a trial scheduled for February.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.