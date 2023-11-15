German publisher to stop selling Putin books by reporter who allegedly accepted money from Russians

BERLIN (AP) — A German publishing house said it would stop selling books about Russian President Vladimir Putin by an award-winning journalist following media reports that he allegedly received at least $651,000 in offshore payments linked to Russian sources. Publisher Hoffmann und Campe said Wednesday in a statement it would no longer sell two non-fiction books about Putin by German journalist Hubert Seipel following reports by German magazine Der Spiegel and public German Television ZDF, saying it was not previously aware of the allegations. The German media outlets said when confronted, Seipel denied ever receiving money from third parties for films or television interviews. German Television NDR, which had previously collaborated with Seipel, said it was considering legal action.

