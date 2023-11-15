FTC warns food industry trade groups and influencers about disclosures on paid social media posts

NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Trade Commission says it issued warnings to two food and beverage industry groups, as well as to a dozen online influencers and dieticians for failing to adequately disclose paid social media posts that promoted a sweetener and sugary products. The letters point to Instagram and TikTok posts made by the influencers who were apparently hired by the American Beverage Association and the Canadian Sugar Institute. The warnings follow updated guidelines the agency released this summer requiring influencers to prominently disclose advertisements and payments for social media posts promoting products for companies. The American Beverage Association and the Canadian Sugar Institute did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

