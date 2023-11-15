France issues arrest warrants for Syrian president, 3 generals alleging involvement in war crimes

PARIS (AP) — French judicial authorities have issued international arrest warrants for Syrian President Bashar Assad, his brother Maher, and two army generals alleging their involvement in war crimes and crimes against humanity, including in chemical attacks in 2013 on rebel-held Damascus suburbs, lawyers for Syrian victims said. The investigation has been conducted under universal jurisdiction in France. It was opened in 2021 in response to a criminal complaint by the survivors. The victims’ lawyers hailed Wednesday’s decision, saying it “marks a crucial milestone in the battle against impunity.” The Paris prosecutor’s office has not publicly commented on the arrest warrants that remain secret under French law amid ongoing investigation.

