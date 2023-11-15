Father of July 4th parade shooting suspect turns himself in to begin jail sentence

CHICAGO (AP) — The father of a man accused of killing seven people at a 2022 Fourth of July parade shooting in suburban Chicago turned himself in Wednesday morning to begin serving a 60-day jail sentence after pleading guilty in a case that centered on how his son obtained a gun license. Robert Crimo Jr. entered a guilty plea to seven misdemeanor counts of reckless conduct last week in Lake County court, in Waukegan, Illinois, for sponsoring his son’s firearm application three years before the attack, even though the teenager had threatened violence months before. The case is significant because it is a rare example of a parent or guardian held criminally liable for the actions of an alleged mass shooter.

By CLAIRE SAVAGE Associated Press/Report for America

