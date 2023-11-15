EU moves closer to imposing a new set of sanctions on Russia for its war on Ukraine

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive has proposed to the member states a new package of sanctions targeting Russia. It seeks to tighten previous measures approved since the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, as well as adding dozens of economic operators. The proposal sets in motion final talks between the 27 member states to reach the necessary unanimity on the issue. Officials have said they hope to have the 12th package operational by the end of the year. Preparatory talks centered on imposing export restrictions on Russia’s lucrative diamond industry.

