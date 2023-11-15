Édgar Barrera is the producer behind your favorite hits — and the Latin Grammys’ top nominee

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Édgar Barrera is one of the most in-demand people in music. He’s worked with everyone from Madonna and Shakira to Peso Pluma and Karol G. He has one Grammy and 18 Latin Grammys already to his name, and is the top nominee at Thursday’s 2023 Latin Grammys ceremony. Unlike most of his contemporaries dominating the music industry, though, Barrera is a producer first, recently receiving a songwriter of the year nod for the Grammys in February. Barrera walks the line between what a producer is and what an artist is, telling The Associated Press he feels better behind the console than in front of a microphone.

