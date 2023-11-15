Colorado hearing into whether Trump can remain on the state’s primary ballot wraps up

DENVER (AP) — A hearing in Colorado on whether a clause of the U.S. Constitution prevents former President Donald Trump from returning to the White House will formally end Wednesday. Closing arguments are scheduled after a full week of testimony concluded earlier this month. Colorado District Judge Sarah B. Wallace then will have 48 hours to rule on whether Trump’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol bars him from running for president under a 14th Amendment provision that forbids people who “engaged in insurrection” from holding office. Liberal groups have sued in Colorado and elsewhere to block Trump’s candidacy. They lost in two other states over the past week.

