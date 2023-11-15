Advocates scramble to aid homeless migrant families after Massachusetts caps emergency shelter slots

BOSTON (AP) — Advocates scrambling to find shelter for homeless migrant families newly arrived in Massachusetts say families are relying on a patchwork of airport lounges, Uber rides, hospital waiting rooms and walk-in church shelters after the state capped the number of family shelter spots and created a wait list. The cap has tied the hands of those trying to help families as they wait for spaces in the state’s emergency family shelter system to open up. Democratic Gov. Maura Healey, who created the cap, said the state is working with local groups to provide temporary spaces for those on the wait list.

By STEVE LeBLANC and MICHAEL CASEY Associated Press

