A suspicious letter to the top elections agency in Kansas appears harmless, authorities say

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says the substance in a suspicious letter sent to the state’s top elections agency does not appear to have been hazardous. The KBI also said Wednesday that the mail delivered to the Kansas secretary of state’s office appeared unrelated to threatening letters sent last week to election offices in at least five other states. Tuesday’s letter prompted the evacuation and closure of the secretary of state’s building, but it reopened Wednesday morning. The KBI also says it doesn’t believe the letter was connected to threatening mail sent in June to dozens of Republican legislators in Kansas, Montana and Tennessee.

