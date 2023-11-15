A record Russian budget will boost defense spending, shoring up Putin’s support ahead of election
By EMMA BURROWS
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — Russia’s State Duma passed a record federal budget in its second reading which aims to increase spending by around 25% in 2024, with record amounts going on defense. Defense spending is expected to overtake social spending next year for the first time in modern Russian history at a time when the Kremlin is keen to shore up support for President Vladimir Putin as Russia prepares for a presidential election in March. Record unemployment, higher wages and targeted social spending should help the Kremlin ride out the domestic impact of pivoting the economy to a war footing, but analysts say this could pose a problem in the long-term.