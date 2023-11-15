Driver arrested after a car struck a barricade near the Israeli Embassy in Tokyo

TOKYO (AP) — Police in Japan say they have arrested a driver after a vehicle crashed into a temporary barricade near the Israeli Embassy in Tokyo, injuring one police officer. Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department said they arrested a 53-year-old man on suspicion of obstructing official duties. The man was unemployed and a member of a right-wing group, police said. Tokyo police said the suspect suddenly drove into the street where police officers were on duty at the barricade set up to secure the Israeli Embassy, injuring an officer in his 20s. His injury was not life-threatening, police said. Media reports said he had a hand injury. The alleged motive and whether the embassy was targeted are not known.

