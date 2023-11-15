24 people arrested in a drug trafficking investigation in Oregon

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Law enforcement agencies say an investigation into a drug trafficking group based in Grants Pass in southern Oregon has resulted in two dozen arrests and seizures of fentanyl, meth and weapons. The Drug Enforcement Administration, Oregon State Police and the Grants Pass Police Department were among the agencies involved. The special agent in charge of the DEA’s Seattle Division, David Reames, said 24 people were arrested in Oregon on Tuesday. Authorities said officers seized 37 guns, more than four pounds of meth and a quantity of fentanyl that could have yielded more than 144,000 lethal doses.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.