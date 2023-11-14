Work resumes at Montana mine where 24-year-old worker was killed in machinery accident
NYE, Montana (AP) — Work has resumed at a precious metals mine in south-central Montana a day after an Idaho man died in an underground machinery accident. The worker died early Monday when he was operating a machine that bolts wire panels onto the stone walls of an underground tunnel to prevent falling rock during future mining. Mine officials say that nobody witnessed the accident, but the man’s father was working in the area and was the person to find him. Work was halted at the platinum and palladium mine on Monday and resumed Tuesday. Officials say each shift of workers will be instructed about the risks of rotating equipment.