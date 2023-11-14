The Georgia district attorney who charged Trump expects his trial to be underway over Election Day

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia district attorney who charged former President Donald Trump over his efforts to overturn the state’s 2020 election says she expects his trial will be underway over Election Day next year and could possibly stretch past the inauguration in 2025. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis made the comments Tuesday at an event sponsored by The Washington Post. The remarks came shortly after Willis asked a judge for an emergency protective order to prevent evidence in the case from being leaked. A day earlier, news outlets reported on prosecutors’ video interviews with four co-defendants who ended up pleading guilty in the case.

