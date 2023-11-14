Suspicious letter prompts Kansas to evacuate secretary of state’s building

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Offices belonging to top election officials in Kansas were evacuated after a suspicious letter was delivered to the building. Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab says the letter delivered Tuesday contained what he called a suspicious substance. He did not provide more details. The incident occurred less than a week after election offices in at least five states received threatening mail. Some of the mail in other states contained the potentially dangerous opioid fentanyl. Local television station WIBW reported that its crews saw Topeka Fire Department hazardous materials teams enter the building shortly after its evacuation, but those teams were gone by Tuesday afternoon.

