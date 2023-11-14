Russian court fines Google for failing to store personal data on its users

MOSCOW (AP) — A Moscow court has fined Google for failing to store personal data on its Russian users, the latest in a series of fines on the U.S. tech giant amid tensions with the West over the fighting in Ukraine. A magistrate at Moscow’s Tagansky district court on Tuesday fined Google about $164,200 after the company repeatedly refused to store personal data on Russian citizens in Russia. Google was previously fined over the same charges in August 2021 and June 2022 under a Russian law that obliges foreign entities to localize the personal data of Russian users. The company was also fined $32,800 in August for failing to delete allegedly false information about the conflict in Ukraine.

