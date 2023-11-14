NYC mayor deflects key questions on FBI probe, but he insists the law was followed

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mayor Eric Adams is deflecting key questions about the scope and specifics of an FBI investigation into his 2021 campaign. But the Democrat declared Tuesday that his campaign and administration follow the law. Meanwhile, his chief lawyer at City Hall says she’s seen “no indication” that the mayor is a target of the inquiry. Earlier this month, federal investigators searched the home of the lead fundraiser for Adams’ 2021 mayoral campaign. FBI agents have also taken Adams’ electronic devices. Adams wouldn’t answer questions Tuesday about whether any other members of his administration or campaign had turned over their phones or computers. He says he doesn’t want to say anything that would interfere with the investigation.

