New York’s high court to hear redistricting case, as Democrats angle to retake US House

New York’s highest court will hear arguments in a redistricting lawsuit that will shape congressional lines in the state, setting the stage for races that could decide control of the House. The Court of Appeals hearing is Wednesday in Buffalo. Democrats are seeking to scrap the state’s lines after losing congressional seats last year in a series of upsets that helped cede the House to Republicans. With Republicans controlling the House by a narrow majority, both parties have placed heavy emphasis on the coming congressional elections in New York and turned the state into an unlikely battleground.

