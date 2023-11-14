Iraq’s top court rules to oust the speaker and a rival lawmaker from Parliament

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s top court has ruled that the speaker and a rival lawmaker should be ousted from the country’s Parliament, following a high-profile feud between the two men. The Federal Supreme Court says in a statement it has decided to terminate Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi’s membership in Parliament along with that of lawmaker Laith al-Dulaimi. It did not give a reason. Halbousi has been the highest Sunni official in Iraq. The court decision came against the backdrop of a dispute between Halbousi and Dulaimi. Dulaimi had filed a lawsuit against Halbousi claiming that the speaker had forged Dulaimi’s signature on a resignation letter, and allegation that Halbousi denied.

